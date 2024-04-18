Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.84. 2,248,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,414. The firm has a market cap of $370.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

