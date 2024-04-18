CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.80 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.46 or 0.99823312 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010597 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003532 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0572926 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,340,476.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

