Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $813.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,285. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $886.18 and its 200 day moving average is $732.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.93.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

