Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $245.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00054494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,544,853 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

