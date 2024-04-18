Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 975 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 408,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,896. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

