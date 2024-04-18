Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $745.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $367.35 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $708.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

