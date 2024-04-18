Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $516.55. The stock had a trading volume of 888,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

