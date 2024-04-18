Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $4.03 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Booking by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,434.07. 97,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,224. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,586.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.25.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

