Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Reduces Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,118 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned about 0.06% of TKO Group worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TKO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 354,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,485. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.