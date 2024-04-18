Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.75 ($0.84). Approximately 6,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.83).

Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.09. The stock has a market cap of £60.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,355.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £94,000 ($117,017.30). Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.