UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Tops $204.99 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. UMA has a total market cap of $204.99 million and $10.19 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,765,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,768,773 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

