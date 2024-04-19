8,980 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after acquiring an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 257,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.