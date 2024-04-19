American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.53

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and traded as low as $32.50. American Business Bank shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.