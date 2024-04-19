Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 2.9%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Asian Television Network International Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

