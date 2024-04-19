Avalanche Market Cap Tops $13.16 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.16 billion and $630.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $34.81 or 0.00054417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,681,075 coins and its circulating supply is 377,991,435 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

