Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.2 %

COLB traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,837. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

View Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.