Ethereum Classic Price Tops $26.29 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.29 or 0.00041130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $233.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,926.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.28 or 0.00746758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00128467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,641,314 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

