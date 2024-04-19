First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

First Niles Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.