Fusionist (ACE) Price Hits $5.42

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $119.12 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00008465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Fusionist alerts:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 5.20899016 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $24,367,847.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

