Geneva Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.38. The company had a trading volume of 764,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,155. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.64 and its 200 day moving average is $531.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

