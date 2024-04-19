Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 478,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,765. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

