Greenleaf Trust Acquires 16,978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 315,240 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.