Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 295,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,000. Greenleaf Trust owned about 1.60% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 235,431 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.