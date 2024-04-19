Head to Head Analysis: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Networks and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 3 4 8 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a consensus target price of $581.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Viper Networks has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Networks and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MSCI $2.53 billion 15.98 $1.15 billion $14.40 35.42

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A MSCI 45.42% -111.17% 21.37%

Summary

MSCI beats Viper Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.