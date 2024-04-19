Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

