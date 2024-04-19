IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.29. IRIDEX shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 22,152 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRIDEX

IRIDEX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.