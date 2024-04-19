iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 90,262 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.70.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
