iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 90,262 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $695,000.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

