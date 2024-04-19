iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

