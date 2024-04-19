iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 82,222 shares.The stock last traded at $77.66 and had previously closed at $77.75.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $957.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

