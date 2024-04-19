J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.