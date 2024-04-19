Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes makes up 5.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.