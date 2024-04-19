Kestrel Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 181.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BSIG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 174,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.49. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSphere Investment Group

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

