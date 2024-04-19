Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.13. The stock had a trading volume of 329,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,586. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.57. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.