Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.92. The company had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.