Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 0.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

