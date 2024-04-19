Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $797.32

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $797.32 and traded as high as $929.95. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $915.50, with a volume of 5,092 shares.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $897.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.79 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

