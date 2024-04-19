NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of NH Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 124 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
NH Foods Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.
NH Foods Company Profile
NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NH Foods
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for NH Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NH Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.