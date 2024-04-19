NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of NH Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 124 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

NH Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

NH Foods Company Profile

NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands.

