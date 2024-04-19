Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.
Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.
