PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 2.8%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. 36,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 42,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.93.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns perpetual interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,731 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
