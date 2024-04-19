PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 2.8%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. 36,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 42,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.93.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns perpetual interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,731 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

