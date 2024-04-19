Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.27

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and traded as low as $24.86. Randstad shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 8,497 shares.

Randstad Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22. Randstad had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

About Randstad

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.9897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

