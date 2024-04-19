Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1.9%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.64 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). Approximately 164,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 200,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.65).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £94.43 million, a P/E ratio of -392.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,076.92%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

