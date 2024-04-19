Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $3,357.41 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,853.41 or 1.00036652 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010703 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00222758 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,901.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.