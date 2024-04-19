Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Shares Down 1.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €50.98 ($54.23) and last traded at €51.18 ($54.45). 855,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.08 ($55.40).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

