Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 5.1%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 55,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$20.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Strategic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.