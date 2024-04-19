Substratum (SUB) Trading 35.2% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,753.56 or 0.99948360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010866 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00097899 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001243 USD and is down -65.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

