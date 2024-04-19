Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.78 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $63.78 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,960.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.87 or 0.00745563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00103020 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012749 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17018386 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,194,286.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.