Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. 2,495,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

