Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.70). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 70,791 shares traded.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

