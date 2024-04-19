WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $61,074.35 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00127642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

