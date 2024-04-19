Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 39,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 265,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 91,090 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter worth $363,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,140,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 161.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,131,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 698,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.